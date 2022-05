TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers Wednesday morning.

DPS says the driver of one of the 18-wheelers died in the crash. The condition of the other driver is not known. DPD says it was notified of the crash on FM 1660 near FM 973 around 2 a.m.

Eastbound 1660 was shut down early Wednesday while crews cleaned debris from one of the 18-wheelers.