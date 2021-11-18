One hospitalized, one arrested after shooting in Austin Entertainment District

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police are investigating what led up to an overnight shooting Thursday in the heart of the Entertainment District downtown.

Police say around 12:40 A.M., officers got a report of a shooting at 6th and Neches Streets.

Investigators say two men shot at one another.



One wounded man went to the hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The other left in a car, but police found the vehicle and arrested the suspect a short time later.



