SUV hits bicyclist who was going wrong way up I-35 frontage road, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An SUV hit a bicyclist on the I-35 frontage road between East Rundberg Lane and U.S Highway 183 early Thursday morning. Police say the bicyclist was traveling north up the southbound frontage road.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the bicyclist was a man in his 30s. They took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life threatening injuries. They said the injuries were not “critical” at this point.

Witnesses at the scene say the person was conscious and talking at the scene.

The call came in at 2 a.m. and was initially reported as a car hitting a pedestrian. Police say there were a lot of witnesses who were on scene and stopped to help.

Ongoing construction has narrowed the frontage road in that area and there is no shoulder.

Police reopened the road around 4 a.m.