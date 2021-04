AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died in a rollover crash on SH 130 in between Parmer and Howard Lanes on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

The crash happened in the northbound lane at 12800 N State Highway 130.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says multiple lanes of SH 130 are shut down.

ATCEMS ask that drivers avoid the area or to move over and slow down as they approach.

