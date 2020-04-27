One dead in multi-vehicle collision on 183 in southeast Travis County

SOUTHEAST TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says one adult died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night in southeastern Travis County.

According to the ATC-EMS, the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 183 and McKenize Road. That is a mile south of FM 812.

ATC-EMS says paramedics took a second adult to South Austin Medical Center. ATC-EMS says that adult has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

A dispatcher with the Travis County Sheriff’s office says deputies reopened 183 at 4 a.m. Monday.