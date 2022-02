AUSTI (KXAN) — One person is in custody after they were accused of setting fire to a north Austin car dealership early Sunday morning, an Austin Fire Department shift commander said.

(KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Firefighters got called to 8545 North Lamar Blvd. in between West Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 183 around 4:15 a.m.

An estimate of how much it will cost to fix the damage is not yet known.

It’s also unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available.