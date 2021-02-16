Oncor says ERCOT not able to predict when extended power outage will end

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Oncor sent out a news release saying that “at this time, ERCOT is unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize.” Oncor said it is urging all customers to prepare for extended outages to continue.

“Oncor was able to rotate some outages overnight, but poor grid conditions have continued to prevent us and other utilities from rotating, or rolling, the entirety of these outages, leading to extended periods without power for many of our customers,” Oncor added. “We also urge customers to prioritize the safety of themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins gave even more details about the ongoing situation, saying that the power generation increase that was expected last night did not happen. After a call with the ERCOT CEO, Judge Jenkins expects the extended outages to continue.

Jenkins also said ERCOT expects power generators to see a morning peak at 9 a.m. when people prepare for work. ERCOT is urging Texas businesses to stay closed to help ease energy consumption.

Oncor’s tips for staying warm include:

Close blinds and curtains and closing room doors to help contain heat

Stuff towels in the cracks under doors to help contain heat

Many warming stations or shelters have also been opened. You can find them by calling 211.

Oncor added that despite the mandatory outages from ERCOT, Oncor continues to repair any lines damaged during the winter storm so that when it is able to turn the power back on, it can do so.

ERCOT says things will get better Tuesday

ERCOT said it restored power to more than 500,000 households on Monday. However, power outage numbers in Central Texas continue to hover around 400,000 homes.

ERCOT said that more generators will go back online Tuesday, which should mean more energy to supply to Texans statewide.