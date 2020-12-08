On campus STAAR testing begins Tuesday for Central Texas students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — High School students across Central Texas will return to campus starting Tuesday to take their end-of-course assessment: the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.

The Texas Education Agency is requiring students to return to campus for the test. For many this will be the first time on campus since virtual learning took over earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At each campus, one of the area’s largest district, Austin Independent School District will have COVID-19 guidelines in place. It’s a similar story up in Georgetown ISD.

GISD representatives said they plan to spread out students at each campus to ensure safety. They have nearly 900 tests to administer. GISD officials said one student may have to test in various courses — for example English and Algebra — that would account for two tests.

One GISD parent said he was initially concerned about the on-campus requirement for his 10th-grader who has to take the STAAR test Tuesday because his wife is battling lung cancer. However, he remains hopeful everything will be safe.

“I’m confident the school is taking every precaution. My daughter will go with her mask on, a face shield and hand sanitizer,” the parent explained. “I’m not worried.”