KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A local company known for providing swimming lessons will soon open a swim center in Kyle featuring an Olympic-size competition pool.

Ground will be broken Tuesday morning on the 40,000 square foot Nitro Swimming Kyle location. It is located on the east side of FM 1626, just north of Kohlers Crossing.

The swim center will have an instructional and a competition pool.

According to a press release from the City of Kyle, the instructional pool will have 5 lanes and be 25 yards in length with overflow gutters.

The competition pool will have 24 short-course lanes and 10 long-course lanes. The short-course lanes are 25 yards or 75 feet long, the long-course lanes are 50 meters or 164 feet long.

HB Construction and Kyle Economic Development will take part in the 11 a.m. groundbreaking.