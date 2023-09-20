AUSTIN (KXAN) — A brewery in north Austin announced its sudden closure earlier this week on social media after operating for nearly 15 years. Circle Brewing Company first launched its concept in 2008 before officially starting in 2010, the brewery said.

“It is with a heavy heart and the utmost sadness that we must announce the closing of Circle Brewing Company,” the brewery posted in a message on its Facebook page and website Monday.

The message continued, recalling some of the history of the brewery and its ups and downs.

“It is unfortunate that we are closing and unable to reopen the doors at our original Braker Lane location. However, we will be attempting to stay open for at least another week at our Elgin facility.”

Circle Brewing also said it would have a fire sale on all remaining drafts, six packs and merchandise from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Sunday.

The brewery started in 2010 under a distribution model, then later shifted to a taproom focus.

As of Wednesday, a Google Maps tab already showed the Braker Lane location as “permanently closed.”

The Elgin location, a 23-acre plot of land the company bought in 2019 and had big plans for, will remain open through the end of the week.

“Our biggest regret is not having the time to see our vision through and fulfilling the enormous potential we know would have paid off enormously. It was a one-of-a-kind concept, a beautifully constructed facility, and located on a plot of land with limitless potential and a wonderfully supportive community. It was so close to becoming reality. We’re sorry we didn’t have the time to see it to the end.”