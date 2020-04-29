Fireball near Lockhart after lightning hits oil tank

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — An oil tank caught fire near Lockhart after a lightning strike, according to a KXAN viewer. Smoke can be seen for miles. Caldwell County officials have not said yet how much of an impact this might have on the wider area.

That viewer, Paul Hodge, sent us incredible drone footage of the scene just behind his home. The strike happened at 7:16 a.m. Hodge said he called 911 right after it happened.

“I have a communication tower on my property that’s been hit with lightning before so I thought it happened again and looked out the window and saw that,” Hodge said. “But talking to a neighbor that stopped in front of our house, she saw the lightning hit the tanks.”

Hodge said by 9 a.m. the fire had been knocked down and was mostly just smoke. He said no roads were impacted because there is an access road that goes directly to the oil tank.

Meteorologist David Yeomans confirmed there was a lightning strike in that area just south of Young Lane southwest of Seawillow, Texas.

Confirmed lightning strike at 7:16 a.m. on April 29, 2020 near Seawillow, Texas.

This was just one of the more than 6,100 lightning strikes in our area Wednesday morning as storms moved across the area. At one point, 14 out of the 15 counties in our viewing area had a severe thunderstorm warning.