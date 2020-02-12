Officials identify 3 who died after boat capsized in Lake Fayette

Officials searched lake Fayette for boaters Feb. 10, 2020. One was killed and two disappeared after capsizing the day before (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Three people found dead in Lake Fayette after a boat capsized Saturday have been identified, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says.

Fredy Donaldo Figeroa Videz, of Buda; Jerson Gregorio Figeroa, of Austin; and Antony Santos Reyes, of Austin were found Monday and Tuesday after search crews scoured the area where their boat turned over.

There were five people on the boat, and two swam to shore. One of the missing boaters was found Monday, and the other two bodies were found near the discharge of the power plant in 14-16 feet of water Tuesday, TPWD says.

The Texas Game Wardens, Lower Colorado River Authority and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the search.

The investigation is ongoing, TPWD says.