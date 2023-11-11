AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are searching for a missing juvenile believed to have been taken by his grandmother without his consent, a release from the department says.

Adrian Patlan’s grandmother, Tarra Ann Wright, is believed to have taken him, according to APD, and he was last known to be in the 7900 block of Running Water Drive. The area is in southeast Austin, which is east of Bluff Springs.

Patlan is described as being 5’3″, 178 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants and black Crocs.

Police say Wright is driving a 2009 black Porsche Cayenne SUV with Texas License Plate SLK3921. According to APD, she is known to travel to the Dallas area and also frequents the WinStar Casino in Oklahoma.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the APD Missing Person Unit at 512-974-5250.