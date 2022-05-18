ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — One person was injured in a shooting involving police Wednesday in Round Rock, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Austin and Round Rock police departments, along with Texas DPS, responded to the 900 block of Louis Henna Blvd. in Round Rock. That’s the address for a Circle K gas station at the corner of Louis Henna and A.W. Grimes boulevards. Louis Henna Boulevard is the frontage road for State Highway 45.

APD said to avoid the area, and a public information officer will give a briefing later Wednesday.

