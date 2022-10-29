AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers and pedestrians this Halloween weekend to keep safety in mind as they enjoy their holiday celebrations.

Glynda Chu, public information officer with TxDOT’s Austin district, said October historically records the most accidents resulting in pedestrian fatalities out of any other month.

She says this is likely due to several factors like time changes and cooler weather.

“It’s nice out, people are bicycling, walking, they’re out with their dogs and their kids. It’s also getting dark out so much earlier,” Chu said.

For parents taking their children out trick or treating, Chu recommends putting some piece of reflective clothing on them and only crossing at crosswalks.

“Take your time, do what you can to make sure it’s a fun and safe holiday for everybody,” Chu said.

On the Saturday before Halloween, mom Ruth Snell was out in a Central Austin park with her children Wilson and Sybil.

She says her family tries to keep safety in mind any time they’re out walking, especially on days like Halloween when car and foot traffic can be much higher.

“We always use our ears and our eyes at intersections, and when we cross we make sure there aren’t any cars, and if there are we wait until they’re passed to cross,” Snell said.

Austinite Gus Smalley says he plans to be out and about during Halloween weekend. He says he tries hard to notice pedestrians in order to avoid disaster.

“You can never be safe enough. I would never want to run someone over,” Smalley said.

Last year, Chu says her district recorded 453 crashes involving pedestrians—61 of which were fatal and 108 resulting in serious injuries.