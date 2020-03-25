Nursing home visits through glass to change once stay-at-home order takes effect

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Since COVID-19 began spreading, Texas has been trying to protect the most vulnerable.​

Donna Matthews visits her mother at a Cedar Park nursing home through glass.

For many, visits to their loved ones have looked like this mother and daughter at a Cedar Park nursing home.​

Even this will no longer be possible once the stay-at-home order begins Tuesday night.

Tuesday afternoon, Donna Matthews visits with her 79-year-old mother through glass, it could be her last visit for a while.

“Hi, mom. We’ll get through it. We love you” said Donna Matthews while visiting her mother. “My dad would tell us this [when I was] a little girl: There’s no point in worrying, because there’s nothing we can do.”

​​A stay-at home order will change their new normal interaction once again.

“We just want people to stay home, so that we can get back to being able to be together,” said Matthews.

Even though Donna knows a stay at home order may mean she won’t see her mom even through the window for now, she’s thankful for the county’s call.

Donna Matthews visits her mom for her 79th birther, prior to COVID-19.

“It’s temporary. I just want people to understand how it’s affecting these people,” said Matthews. “I just want people to stay in and give this time to pass.”

​​Thankfully we live in a world with endless communication and resources.

“Being isolated is a concern for older adults and for family caregivers,” said Rob Faubion, Marketing Director for AGE.

The non-profit AGE has created an online resource set-up specifically for Senior citizens and their caregivers during the COVID-19 outbreak. On it, you’ll find home exercises, virtual tours of museums and web cams from all over the world.

“It keeps them physically and mentally active so they can stay connected to the community,” said Faubion.

But for now, it’s a different way of life.

​”Living on a prayer,” said Matthews. “I think it’s all going to be okay.”

Other at-home health agencies we talked to are working with families to set up ways for them to Facetime their loved ones during this time.