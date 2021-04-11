Northwest Austin group continues to protest City’s purchase of hotel to house those experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors of a northwest Austin hotel purchased by the city to house those experiencing homelessness continued to voice their opposition Sunday afternoon.

Several people gathered for a protest by the Candlewood Suites hotel on Pecan Park Boulevard.

A small business located near the hotel recently sued the city to prevent the city’s plan to convert the hotel into “permanent supportive housing.”

The business is seeking compensation for the potential loss in value of its properties and easement, according to the lawsuit.

Protesters said Sunday while they want to see people experiencing homelessness get help — there’s not much access to social and health services, transportation or supportive programs in that area.

Supporters of the purchase said the City of Austin has seen success using the hotel-to-supportive housing strategy to combat homelessness. Those sites include Spring Terrace, Arbor Terrace and Terrace at Oak Springs.