No Cap Metro bus driver strikes expected after union reaches agreement with transportation services firm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The labor union that represents Cap Metro Bus drivers says it’s reached a verbal agreement with its employer, MV Transportation.

Cap Metro says they are not anticipating any disruption to services at this time.

“ATU [labor union] has told us that an agreement has been reached and we are not anticipating any services disruptions,” Cap Metro said in a statement on Friday.

Union members will vote on the agreement in March 1.

Brent Payne, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, says a protest had been planned at the Cap Metro meeting on Monday, but it’s been postponed until they know the outcome of the vote.

Drivers say they want equal pay and benefits for all drivers across the city — along with consistent work hours.

Earlier this week, Cap Metro bus drivers were seen wearing eye black as part of a campaign to show that they’ve “been getting punched in the face by MV Transportation and Cap Metro,” said Payne.

Cap Metro said on Wednesday that it was aware of the campaign and that almost all of its workers from its east Austin garage and about 90% of its driver from its north Austin garage were wearing eye black.

In other cities nationwide, bus drivers have also protested against MV transportation, including drivers in Chicago, Cincinnati and Louisville, Kentucky.

The last Cap Metro labor strike was in 2008 and lasted three days.

In a statement to KXAN on Friday, MV Transportation said: