News Notes: Austin police will enforce state mask orders, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police say officers will enforce the governor’s mask order. It could result in a $250 ticket if someone is caught repeatedly not wearing a mask.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses the enforcement well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- More than 5300 new Coronavirus cases reported in Texas. That number is lower but that may be because there’s less testing over a holiday weekend.
- Austin Independent School District says it has a plan for students in the fall.
- An Austin 10-year-old is visually impaired… and just qualified as a finalist… for the second time in the 2020 Braille Challenge.