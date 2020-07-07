News Notes: Austin police will enforce state mask orders, other stories to know

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN)- Austin Police say officers will enforce the governor’s mask order. It could result in a $250 ticket if someone is caught repeatedly not wearing a mask.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses the enforcement well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss