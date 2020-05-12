New opposition over contact tracing at small restaurants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Restaurant Association says members disapprove of a new provision in Austin’s revised ‘Stay-Home, Work-Safe’ order.

They sent a letter to Mayor Steve Adler Monday saying they’re upset with the city’s decision to ask small restaurant owners to keep a log of their customers.

City leaders say the provision was added to help local health officials keep track of the outbreak through contact tracing.

But the TRA says the city is placing a burden of responsibility onto the backs of small businesses.

“The carve-out on small business for a place like Austin, which is all about ‘Keep Austin Weird.’ Support local independence.’ It just feels very different than what we’ve experienced before and I felt as an association we had to step forward and just say it’s simply not right,” says Emily Williams Knight, TRA President and CEO.

The TRA says the new provision also raises some privacy concerns for customers.