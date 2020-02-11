New opioid addiction services available in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Community Medical Services goes beyond handing out medicine to opioid addicts trying to get clean.

It educates users about what’s actually in the substances they’re addicted to, and that could be enough to discourage people from using, especially if it’s fentanyl.

“If people know that their is fentanyl present in their drugs, they will change their behavior, they will take less, or they’ll do it more slowly,” said CMS’ Aaron Ferguson. “So that’s an important measure to keep folks alive.”

The clinic also provides services to help with long-term recovery, like one-on-one and group counseling sessions.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 130 Americans die each day due to opioid overdoses. Along with the location in Cedar Park, the clinic has two locations in Austin — one in north Austin on Ferguson Drive and the other in south Austin on William Cannon Drive.