New Manor ISD police chief looks to build trust with students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As demand across the country for police reform grows, a new police chief in Central Texas is working toward change — and it starts in the schools he will serve.

“We want to invest that time and let them know that we are going to be there for them,” said Manor ISD Police Chief Shane Sexton.

The new Manor ISD police chief has a unique opportunity.

“Having a new department you are getting to start from the ground up,” said Sexton. “And not only build with the community, but build that brand.”

In a time when police are under constant scrutiny, Sexton wants to build trust with those he serves and says he’s ready for the tough conversations.

“I just want people to know that I have an open door,” said Sexton. “And I am always willing to listen. The expectations of the officers is they are going to be in the halls and they are going to be seen and I am going to walking around the schools and if you see any of us I would encourage you to stop us and ask questions if you have them.”

When it comes to discipline, Sexton says jail is not always the answer. Working to find a problem and addressing the issue in other ways can have a much more positive outcome.

“Life is all about decisions and if we can correct some of that now or provide a resource or offer some kind of help then we are creating a much larger impact on what their future and future outlook will be,” said Sexton.

Currently, Chief Sexton is the only member of the Manor ISD Police Department, but there are plans to hire 10 officers to patrol the schools in the district.