AUSTIN (KXAN) — People living in Travis County have a new location to drop off their tree debris from the February winter storm.

The county announced Tuesday it opened a site at Mansfield Dam Park, located at 4370 Mansfield Dam Park Rd.

Location of drop off site (Courtesy: Travis County)

The county says the drop off site will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will only accept tree limbs, branches, shrubs and leaves.

The county will not take your trash, appliances, metal or other non-vegetative debris.

People living in Travis County can also drop off storm debris at Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant at 2210 FM 973. The Hornsby Bend Plant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to the county, both the Mansfield Dam and Hornsby Bend locations are free for Travis County residents to use.

The county says its Transportation and Natural Resources (TNR) Department is working on bringing on contractors to help with curbside debris pickup for people living in Travis County’s unincorporated areas who can’t bring their debris to drop off sites.

The county asks those residents to cut their debris into four-to-five-feet pieces and place them by their curb by Monday, Feb. 20.

The county did not have a pickup schedule available on Tuesday.

City of Austin residents are asked to place small tree branches that are no longer than five feet and no thicker than three inches in diameter next to the curb on your compost collection day. For large tree branches, you call 311 to submit a collection request.

Travis County has other storm cleanup information on its Office of Emergency Management’s winter storm recovery page.