New learning plans help Pflugerville students with internet issues at home

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD is handing out paper-based learning plans for students who do not have reliable internet access at home.

Teachers across Central Texas have taken steps towards moving to online learning as all schools are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, KXAN reported how this presents a problem for some families living in rural areas. For example, Del Valle ISD discovered that about 30% of students did not have stable internet access.

To try to solve the problem in Pflugerville, the school district has produced paper-based learning plans as an alternative to online learning.

Pflugerville ISD posted photos of the new learning plans on Twitter, adding that families can collect them at the district meal locations.

⭐ Paper-based learning plans available now! ⭐

For students and families that do not have access to devices or the Internet, the District will provide alternative paper-based learning plans. They are set up and ready for pick up at our district meal locations. pic.twitter.com/uDhZy9k4A6 — Pflugerville ISD (@pfisd) April 1, 2020

Teachers previously told KXAN how they feel helpless for students who cannot access online material due to connectivity issues.

“One hot-spot doesn’t cut it for three kids who are trying to do distance learning and a parent that’s also trying to work full time,” said Heather Cheuka, a third grade teacher in Del Valle.

Some school districts in the local area, including Round Rock ISD, have distributed laptops to students in an effort to aid at-home learning.