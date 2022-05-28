AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Parks and Recreation Department listed activities in place to improve the department’s ability to manage natural areas and mitigate wildfire risk.

According to the department, it established a land management team with a priority of reducing wildfire risk. The team also has a trained burn team that works with the Austin Fire Department on prescribed burns.

“The management goals for these burns are to improve habitat diversity and climate resilience as well as reduce wildfire risk to the parks and to neighboring private property,” the Austin Parks and Recreation Department said in a memo.

The department said the implementation was anticipated to begin in late spring or early summer of 2022, and it will continue throughout the year while conditions are safe and effective for burning.