AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal)– There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk’s Central Texas workforce.

KXAN News’ media partners at the Austin Business Journal report Lennar Corp., one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, appears to have teamed up with Musk’s The Boring Company to build a 110-home subdivision off FM 1209 near FM 969, according to Bastrop County Commissioner Mel Hamner, whose precinct includes the site.

Hamner revealed the connection during a Jan. 23 commissioner’s court meeting, while discussing the proposed project, codenamed “Project Amazing.”

“The Boring Company is working with Lennar to build this housing subdivision to support the workers there,” Hamner said during the meeting.

You can read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.