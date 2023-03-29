New menu items added at Dell Diamond for 2023 season (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The newest food items for the 2023 season at Dell Diamond were unveiled Wednesday.

Some of the food items include: Far East Bowl

3 Little Pigs

Teriyaki Beef Skewers

Goodstock Burger

Hot Chick

New York Hot Dog

The Round Rock Express will kick off the 2023 season Friday against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Opening Day roster is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Joining new Express Manager Doug Davis on the coaching staff will be Pitching Coach Dave Borkowski, Hitting Coach Matt Lawson, Bench Coach Chase Lambin, Development Coach Josh Johnson, Bullpen Coach Demetre Kokoris, Athletic Trainer Will Whitehead and Strength and Conditioning Coach Wade Lamont.