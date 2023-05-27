AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin’s newest joint Fire/EMS station in west Austin and Travis County held its grand opening.

Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS held the official grand opening for AFD Station #52 and ATCEMS Station #41 on Westlake Drive, near Loop 360.

The joint station was one of the locations approved in 2018 by the Austin City Council to help growing areas cut down on response times. The station will also help with wildfire response in the area between the Bull Creek Greenbelt and Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve.

“This means so much for us, in order to be able to significantly serve an area of Travis County that has seen unprecedented growth,” Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said.

AFD Station #52 and ATCEMS Station #41 opened May 26. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Ten firefighters and four EMS members are set to call the new station home, according to officials.