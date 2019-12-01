New Braunfels police investigating homicide after man found dead inside car

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that took place Saturday night.

According to the NBPD, a call of shots fired came in around 9:45 a.m. and officers were sent to the 100 block of North Mesquite Road near San Antonio Street southwest from downtown.

At the scene, officers found a man, identified as 31-year-old Stephan Fox, dead inside a vehicle parked along the street. Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots before seeing someone running from the scene. Police searched the area but no one was found.

The investigation is ongoing and police believe the victim and the suspect had mutual acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). A $4,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.