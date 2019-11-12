New Braunfels man rushed to hospital after rear-ending 18-wheeler on I35

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities responded to a major crash between a car and an 18-wheeler in New Braunfels on Tuesday that shut down a part of I-35 this morning.

New Braunfels police and firefighters were sent to the 3800 block of South I-35 near Solms Road around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the 18-wheeler was traveling slowly down the interstate due to a mechanical problem. A black Toyota Corolla traveling at highway speeds rear-ended the truck. The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man from New Braunfels, needed to be extricated from his vehicle before being transported by EMS to the San Antonio Military Medical Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash. All southbound lanes of I-35 in the area were closed for two hours as crews worked to clear the scene. Police are investigating the crash but have determined alcohol was not a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time.