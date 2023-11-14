AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Film Commission designated New Braunfels as its latest Film Friendly Texas Community, Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday.

The governor said the city completed a multi-step training and certification process.

New Braunfels is one of more than 175 communities across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community, according to the governor’s announcement.

“Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses,” Governor Abbott said in the announcement.

“New Braunfels, with its natural beauty, historic districts, and unique appeal, is ready for the lights and cameras. This Film Friendly Texas designation lets film production companies know that New Braunfels is serious about attracting their business, which will stimulate the local economy through the hiring of Texas cast and crew who will spend money on local goods and services,” said New Braunfels Mayor Neal Linnartz in a statement to KXAN.

According to the announcement, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted more than $2 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2023.

The 175+ communities are in 17 areas in the state of Texas, according to the Film Commission.

New Braunfels in the San Antonio area. Austin has 25 communities in its area.