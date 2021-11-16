New amusement park rides set to debut at Circuit of The Americas in 2022

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two new rides, including a roller coaster and giant swinging pendulum, will debut at COTALAND, a kid-friendly amusement park located at the Circuit of The Americas. COTALAND is slated to open in 2022.

The Palindrome, COTALAND’s newest shuttle roller coaster, will feature a 95-foot vertical lift hill, two upside-down inversions and a vertical “hop-stall” before taking the same route backwards.

The SkyBlazer is a swinging circular platform and will seat 18 riders side-by-side. During the ride, riders will be lifted off the ground hundreds of feet in the air before a ripcord releases, sending riders swinging through the air above the park.

“COTALAND will feature everything from rides for young children to hair-raising experiences that will thrill even the most experienced theme park lovers,” Matt Hughey, senior manager of COTA Karting and COTALAND, said in a press release statement. “Something for everyone!”

The release says to stay tuned for more information on COTALAND’s debut.