Neighbors complain of trash and crime by homeless camp near Waller Creek in north Austin

A homeless camp under the pedestrian bridge near Waller Creek has neighbors concerned. (Courtesy: Alex Caprariello)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Business owners and people living in the Highland Neighborhood in north Austin are fed up with what they observe to be a growing homeless encampment off of Airport Boulevard.

The makeshift camp is tucked directly on Waller Creek under a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Airport and West Huntland Lane.

A Report It! tip led KXAN investigators to the site.

A viewer said they called into 311 to have the problem addressed but didn’t see results despite their initial call being marked “Resolved.”

The City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department confirmed it received a call on Sunday, Jan. 26. Officials within that department said the city’s contractor went to clean up the area on Jan. 27.

When KXAN visited the site in question on Wednesday, Feb. 5, there was not much indication of a clean-up effort.

Debris was littered across the area and there were large trash items lodged directly in the water.

“We may not have been able to complete the clean-up,” a Watershed Protection Department spokesperson said. “Either way, we really didn’t do a good job.”

Earlier in the week, Jose Guerrero, the assistant director for The Watershed Protection Department, said it’s important Austinites call 311 with any concerns over homeless camps near water. Guerrero said there are currently 20 homeless camps being targeted as potential threats to water quality and floods.

Today, the department said that the homeless camp on Airport Boulevard is not one of the 20 sites targeted, however, they have the ability to elevate its priority if needed.

The spokesperson said clean-up crews will again be at the location on Friday.