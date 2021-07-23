Need to get to Lubbock? Southwest Airlines announces daily nonstop flight from ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting this fall, Southwest Airlines will have a daily direct flight from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Lubbock, the airline announced Friday.

Nonstop service is currently available on Sundays during September, but the airline will expand its nonstop offerings between the two cities beginning Oct. 7. The nonstop flight is available for Southwest’s “Wanna Get Away?” discounted rate, according to the fare chart on Southwest’s website.

Southwest Airlines has invested more resources at Autin-Bergstrom International Airport lately. In May and June, the airline added daily nonstop flights from Austin to Salt Lake City and Miami, along with other weekend nonstop flights.