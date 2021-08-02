Nearly 12K PEC customers without power Monday in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Pedernales Electric Cooperative is reporting almost 12,000 outages in Dripping Springs on Monday morning.

Of 13,574 meters in the 78620 zip code, PEC’s outage map says 11,947 meters are affected as of 7 a.m. Monday. There are also a number of outages being reported in Driftwood. The map estimates the power will be restored by 7:45 a.m. for the Dripping Springs outages.

There are nearly 4,000 outages reported near Buda and more than 3,000 outages reported in the 78737 zip code near the Travis/Hays county line. There is no timeline on when power will be restored to those areas.

Throughout PEC’s territory, there are 47 reported outages affecting more than 20,000 customers.

Storms with heavy rain, thunder and lightning and high winds rolled through the area overnight. A PEC spokesperson said the outages appear to be weather-related and “crews are on the scene attempting to restore service as safely and quickly as possible.”