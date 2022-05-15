NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man drowned Saturday in the Guadalupe River, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

NBPD officers and the New Braunfels Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Gruene Road near the Gruene River Bridge for a report of a man who didn’t resurface after swimming. First responders pulled a 28-year-old man out of the water who had been underwater for around 20 minutes, NBPD said.

Emergency personnel attempted to save the man’s life, but it was not successful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Tom Clark, the Comal County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, ordered an autopsy to officially determine a cause of death, but NBPD said the drowning “appears to be accidental and foul play is not suspected.”

NBPD is investigating the incident and hasn’t released the name of the man because his family hasn’t been notified yet.