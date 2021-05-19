National Weather Service to survey damage Wednesday from Fayette County tornado

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Road damage on FM 154 near Highway 71

Road damage on FM 154 near Highway 71 in Fayette County, Texas (KXAN Photo Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Survey crews from the National Weather Service will assess damage Wednesday caused by Tuesday night’s tornado in Fayette County.

The tornado, observed near Swiss Alp between Schulenburg and La Grange on Highway 77, reportedly snapped power poles and caused other damage in the remote area of Fayette County. The NWS will determine its intensity and give its rating for the twister after crews have a look at the aftermath.

Fayette County was particularly hard hit by storms going through the KXAN viewing area Tuesday. Some areas have received 8-10 inches of rain over the past two days, and two school districts are delaying start times due to the potential of flooded roads.

Torrential rain, at times falling at 4 inches per hour, flooded parts of Interstate 10 near Flatonia. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it performed at least five high water rescues during the course of the storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the KXAN viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 63°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Showers & Storms
Showers & Storms 40% 80° 67°

Friday

82° / 69°
Showers & Storms
Showers & Storms 50% 82° 69°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 82° 70°

Sunday

81° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 81° 69°

Monday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 83° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
50%
67°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
60%
68°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
70%
69°

69°

11 AM
Cloudy
70%
69°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
70%
70°

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
80%
72°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
74°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

72°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

71°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
71°

73°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
73°

71°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
71°

70°

8 PM
Showers
50%
70°

69°

9 PM
Rain
60%
69°

68°

10 PM
Rain
62%
68°

67°

11 PM
Rain
61%
67°

67°

12 AM
Rain
60%
67°

67°

1 AM
Showers
56%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
55%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
59%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
54%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
53%
66°

66°

6 AM
Showers
52%
66°

66°

7 AM
Showers
43%
66°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss