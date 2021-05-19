National Weather Service to survey damage Wednesday from Fayette County tornado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Survey crews from the National Weather Service will assess damage Wednesday caused by Tuesday night’s tornado in Fayette County.

The tornado, observed near Swiss Alp between Schulenburg and La Grange on Highway 77, reportedly snapped power poles and caused other damage in the remote area of Fayette County. The NWS will determine its intensity and give its rating for the twister after crews have a look at the aftermath.

Fayette County was particularly hard hit by storms going through the KXAN viewing area Tuesday. Some areas have received 8-10 inches of rain over the past two days, and two school districts are delaying start times due to the potential of flooded roads.

Torrential rain, at times falling at 4 inches per hour, flooded parts of Interstate 10 near Flatonia. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said it performed at least five high water rescues during the course of the storms.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the KXAN viewing area through 1 p.m. Thursday.