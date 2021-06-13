Musicians who formerly experienced homelessness take Austin stage Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Musicians and performers from the Community First! Village shared their talents with Central Texas this weekend.

Nearly 11 musical groups comprised of people who were formerly living on the streets put on a day-long performance Sunday. Many of them are part of the Pure Goodness Music Collective.

The event is a way for them to have a larger platform to share their talents.

The collective is funded through a grant from the University of Texas’ Butler School of Music. The idea is to give Austin musicians — who live at the village and have experienced chronic homelessness — dignity through performance.

UT-Austin graduate student Abbey Young organized the event.

“For a lot of these musicians, it’s been decades or a lifetime of having these talents prepared, but not having an adequate stage,” Young said.

The songs from Sunday’s event — some originals and some covers — will be compiled into a video for later release.