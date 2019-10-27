Multiple crews responding to raging fire near Lake Travis

Point Venture, TEXAS (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a raging fire in Point Venture near Lake Travis on Sunday afternoon.

A Travis County Emergency Services District #1 spokesperson said the fire broke out at a property off of Venture Boulevard at around 3:00 p.m.

The spokesperson said there were people inside the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department and Volente Fire Department are helping Travis County ESD #1 crews.

No neighbors were being evacuated from nearby homes at last report.

Footage sent to KXAN from viewer John Donahue shows large flames and thick black smoke flowing high into the air above Lake Travis.

This is a developing story. KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.