Multiple crashes on I-35 in north Austin overnight after woman thrown from vehicle near US 183

AUSTIN (KXAN) — I-35 is back open Saturday morning after a woman was killed in an overnight crash in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a crash on I-35 near the intersection of U.S. 183. When they arrived they found the woman lying unconscious on the interstate.

She was later pronounced dead.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the woman was ejected from her vehicle following a crash. Police say the incident led to even more accidents as crews were attempting to clear the scene.

“There was a secondary crash from hers, which involved a Ford Mustang,” said APD Sgt. Joshua Shows. “An 18-wheeler struck the Mustang, a secondary crash ended up on the on ramp.”

“I think they ended up hitting a barrier as they were driving by,” Shows added.

APD says an investigation into the crash is now underway.