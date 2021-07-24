MoveOutATX donating UT students’ unwanted items as summer move outs continue

MoveOutATX is accepting donations from students moving out for the summer at several West Campus locations. (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MoveOutATX is asking University of Texas students to donate unwanted furniture, household appliances and other gently used items as they move out for the summer.

Every year, Austin Resource Recovery and the UT Office of Sustainability host MoveOutATX to help cut down on waste and support those in need.

“In 2019, MoveOutATX collected $190,000 estimated value of recovered material for local reuse organizations participating in the program. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish this year,” said Maddie Morgan, Conservation Program Coordinator at Austin Resource Recovery.

Students are asked to simply take items they don’t want to one of the donation event’s drop-off locations in West Campus to avoid those items ending up in a landfill or an alleyway or parking lot.

Items are then donated to participating reuse organizations, which include Austin Creative Reuse, Goodwill Central Texas, the Salvation Army, UT Outpost, the HEAL Initiative, Arms of Hope and Josco Products.

This year’s drop-off times for most locations are:

July 24-25 from Noon to 7 p.m.

July 29-31 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Items will only be accepted for drop-off during those designated days and times. At the end of each day, the items will be picked up by local reuse organizations.

Drop-off locations for those dates and times are:

Camino Flats (2810 Salado St.)

(2810 Salado St.) Escala Condos (near Poplar & San Gabriel St.)

Croix Condos (across from The Block on 25th at 706 W. 25th St.)

Cain & Abel’s (near alley, 2313 Rio Grande; this location will close at 5 p.m. each day)

Pearl St. Co-Op (courtyard at 2102 Pearl St.)

2207 Rio Grande St. (across from Hardin House)

You can view a list of accepted donation items on MoveOutATX’s website.