AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East 12th Street and Airport Boulevard in east Austin on Friday night.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Austin-Travis County EMS was initially called to the scene just after 8:30 p.m.

Austin police say the other driver stayed on the scene.

