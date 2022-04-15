TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Austin Travis County EMS says a motorcyclist died early Friday morning on U.S. 290 in western Travis County.

The motorcyclist died after a crash with a car around 1:45 a.m.

The crash happened on 290 a quarter of a mile west of Circle Drive, east of Tara Lane. Drivers on 290 are being diverted to Circle Drive, in both directions.

It’s unclear when the road could reopen. The shutdown could cause traffic delays during the morning commute with road construction in the area.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating.