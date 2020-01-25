Motorcycle rider killed in crash on I-35 near New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcycle rider has died in a crash on I-35 just north of New Braunfels early on Sunday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department has identified the victim as 30-year-old Tyler Muennink, from New Braunfels.

Police said the incident happened at the 4800 block of northbound I-35, directly across from the Walmart Distribution Center, at about 6:45 a.m.

An initial investigation into the crash indicated that Muennink, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and laid the bike down, according to police.

He was then hit by two oncoming vehicles, suffering fatal injuries. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured, and are not facing any criminal charges, police said.

Officers also said that speed, alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash.

I-35 was shut down in the area for the investigation. It reopened at about 11:40 a.m.