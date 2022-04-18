AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kendra Scott employees will receive the Monday following Mother’s Day as a paid holiday, the company announced April 18.

The company announced the “Take the Time” initiative, which will implement the company-wide paid holiday on May 9.

“Over the past year, parents have continued to feel the pandemic effects of balancing full-time jobs and caring for their families…recognizing that a mother can be defined in various ways, the corporate holiday aims to celebrate any supporting parental role and provide all employees with more time to spend with family,” said the company.

Kendra Scott HQ will be closed on May 9, while retail, customer service and distribution center employees will be paid time and a half.

“Family comes first at Kendra Scott. This Mother’s Day, I wanted to offer a day for our employees to take the time to celebrate themselves and their families. Starting this year, we declare that Mother’s Day is an annual Kendra Scott holiday, giving time for recognition and celebration,” said Kendra Scott, brand Founder & Executive Chairwoman, in a press release.

This year’s initiative follows last year’s Kendra Scott Mother’s Day Personal Time Off Fund, which provided $2,000 each to 50 moms across the country.