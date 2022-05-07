AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Diaper Bank handed out roughly 150,000 diapers at Circuit of the Americas Saturday in a Mother’s Day weekend event.

“Our hope is to help mothers who are struggling to keep their children healthy and clean due to poverty, the rising cost of diapers, formula and other essentials,” said ADB Executive Director Holly McDaniel. “Every mom should be celebrated this Mother’s Day and, with the help of our volunteers and donors, we are honoring the love and joy moms give their children each and every day.”

The Austin Diaper Bank distributed 150,000 diapers at COTA Saturday (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

ADB provides 1.5 million diapers to families struggling every year, the group said in a release.

You can donate to the cause on ADB’s website. Families in need of diapers can get in touch with United Way by dialing 211 or visiting their website.