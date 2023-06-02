AUSTIN (KXAN) – A mother’s campaign to make an intersection safer after her 8-year-old son and his babysitter were hit by a car was successful.

On May 12, Kirsten Matetich’s son, Ross, and his babysitter were walking home from a restaurant when they entered the intersection of Windsor Road and Winstead Lane – a MoPac Expressway exit lane in Tarrytown – when the pedestrian signal indicated to walk.

As they entered the road, a car turning left onto Windsor Road from MoPac slowly ran into them. While the driver should have yielded, the light was green, Matetich said. Her son and babysitter sustained some minor injuries but are doing fine now physically.

Matetich started a petition demanding changes to the intersection. Nearly 700 people signed the petition.

City officials – including District 10 Council Member Alison Alter, whose jurisdiction the area is in – heard Matetich’s call for action.

“When I heard about the incident from the mother directly, I immediately looped in appropriate city staff and our Vision Zero and Transportation and Public Works responded quickly to make adjustments. Some actions are complete, and some are being finalized as staff works with [Texas Department of Transportation] on approvals,” Alter said.

City staff has already implemented a leading pedestrian interval – which gives pedestrians the opportunity to enter a crosswalk three to five seconds before vehicles have a green light. They are also adding lines to the crosswalk and increasing the signage, Matetich said.

“It just creates a lot more awareness for drivers that there could be people in the intersection, whereas before, there was nothing,” Matetich said.

Matetich said she is heartened by the city’s work to make changes to the intersection so quickly.

“The reason I fought so hard for this and got so passionate about it is because I do think the improvements will save someone’s life in the future. So I do think it probably would have helped saved my son [and his babysitter] from going through this,” Matetich said.

“It could have been so much worse,” Matetich said, referring to her son’s injuries. “I kind of well- up when I start thinking about it. But then I try to immediately shift to gratitude and just happiness that it wasn’t worse and that we are getting some positive change out of it.”