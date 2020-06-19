Mother raises awareness about sickle cell disease with walk Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — June 19 is known for Juneteenth, but it’s also World Sickle Cell Awareness Day. And one mother hopes to raise awareness about the disease with a walk and prayers.

Anissa Robinson is hosting a lap around Old Settlers Lake in Round Rock on Saturday, June 20. The third annual Sickle Cell Walk starts at 10:30 a.m., and includes both a social distancing prayer and a balloon release.

Prayers are everything to Robinson because of her two boys, who have sickle cell disease (SCD).

Who does sickle cell disease affect?

The CDC says SCD affects approximately 100,000 Americans. The disease also occurs among roughly one out of every 365 Black or African-American births, as well as roughly one out of every 16,300 Hispanic-American births. In addition, roughly one in 13 Black or African-American babies is born with a sickle cell trait.

There is some hope and improvement. The CDC states sickle cell-related deaths among Black or African-American children younger than four-years-old fell by 42% from 1999 through 2002, which coincided with the introduction of a vaccine.

How to help the cause

Robinson’s walk is a small part of a larger national effort. The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) will join with people all across the country and around the globe to “Shine the Light” on the disease.

If you’d like to take part or simply help out, there are multiple ways to do so.

You can tweet with the organization by joining the virtual gathering at on its Twitter page.

You can also donate blood, which is more important than ever. SCDAA member organizations are holding virtual blood drives in partnership with the Red Cross.

Today is #WorldSickleCellDay. Many sickle cell patients need blood transfusions every few weeks to help treat the effects of the disease. Be a #SickleCellFighter. Learn more and make an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross today: https://t.co/pfRowOvymh pic.twitter.com/9UDGP5Ephq — Red Cross GAR #GiveNow (@RedCrossGAR) June 19, 2020

Since mid-March 2020, the number of Red Cross blood donations from African Americans has dropped by more than half due to COVID-19, which reduces the blood availability needed for sickle cell patients.

Lastly and more simply, you can wear the color red and shine your own light today at 8 p.m. — a time designated by SCDAA, no matter what time zone you’re in. By doing so, the association says you can help increase awareness and advocacy. They encourage sending pictures and videos to their Facebook page or you can email them.