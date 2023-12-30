AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the year comes to an end, KXAN looked back and gathered the top stories from 2023.

Lawmakers voted to eliminate most vehicles’ annual vehicle inspection requirement. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law June 13.

In 2025, those inspections will be replaced by an annual $7.50 fee — the same as the current inspection fee, but without the need to actually take your vehicle into the shop. Drivers in new vehicles that have not previously been registered will pay $16.75 upon registration. That money will benefit the Texas Mobility Fund, the Clean Air Fund and the state’s general revenue.

In October, Mayor Kirk Watson said the City of Austin was on high alert as the war waged on in Israel.

“We have not received any information to believe that a threat is imminent here in Austin. However, our Austin Police and Homeland Security & Emergency Management departments are on high alert to help prevent and respond to any act of violence that may be attempted,” Watson said in a press release.

In late January/early February, several school districts in Central Texas adjusted schedules due to winter weather.

KXAN created a map and list for viewers to see affected schools.

Thousands were without power in Austin for several days following an early February ice storm that froze trees and power lines, causing electrical issues across Central Texas.

Officials said one of the reasons it took so long to restore power is trees and tree limbs keep falling on power lines after they were previously restored by Austin Energy crews.

In Texas’ state jails, the inmates are sentenced to just two years or less. But every summer, former inmate Maggie Luna remembers the women inside worried their short sentences may take their lives.

“All of these women that were suffering with me had not a lot of time, and they feared that they were getting death sentences,” she said. “Several times I told my mom, ‘I hope I make it out of here.’”

Her jail was one of the 70% of units within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that did not have full air conditioning at the time this story was published in June. As much of Texas experienced record-setting triple-digit temperatures over the summer, current and former inmates described dangerous and disturbing conditions inside their cells.

In late September/early October, a front moved through our area and brought not only cooler northerly winds but also the best chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms that week.

Broadly speaking, one to two inches of beneficial rainfall was expected across the area from the storm. Some communities saw locally heavier totals, while others saw less.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it had concerns after recent attacks against Israel and wanted to remind Texans to remain vigilant at all times, as well as report any suspicious activity, according to a news release from DPS.

DPS responded to Gov. Gregg Abbott’s directive to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies to heighten public safety measures due to the Israel attacks, the release said.

Shane James, 34, was arrested in connection with several homicides as well as the shootings of an Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer on Dec. 5.

A law enforcement source said the deadly incidents in Austin appeared to be random.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit South Texas on Sept. 14, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reported the earthquake was northeast of Falls City, which is southeast of San Antonio.

A bill intended to end the discrimination of hairstyles associated with race was signed into law on May 28 by Gov. Greg Abbott.

House Bill 567, better known as the CROWN Act, cleared its final hurdle on May 12 after it was passed by the Texas Senate 29-1. It was sent to Abbott’s desk on May 16, and he made it law with his signature May 28. It went into effect on Sept. 1.

The CROWN Act is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, and it prohibits school districts, colleges or universities, employers or labor unions from discriminating against any protected hairstyle as part of a dress code. In the bill, protected hairstyles are “braids, locks or twists.”