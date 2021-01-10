COVID-19 hospitalizations trigger 50% capacity limits in Austin and surrounding areas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ Trauma Service Area O, which includes 2.3 million people in the Austin area, has reached the COVID-19 hospitalization rate that will force most venues to operate at 50% occupancy, according to updated state data on Sunday. Per state rules, this also means elective surgeries must stop across the area.

Under an order issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in October 2020, the 50% occupancy limitations go into effect when more than 15% of overall hospitalizations in the trauma area are COVID-19 hospitalizations. The 15% threshold has been hit for seven consecutive days in Area O, which is the key piece to Abbott’s order which implements these additional restrictions after an area has experienced a high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports the area has 18.8% of its total hospitalizations coming from COVID-19 patients. Trauma Service Area O must now reduce its occupancy levels at most venues to 50% and cease elective surgeries.

The counties included in the Trauma Service Area O occupancy restrictions are:

Bastrop

Blanco

Burnet

Caldwell

Fayette

Hays

Llano

Travis

Williamson

The Department of State Health Services says the following counties in Trauma Service Area O have qualified for and submitted an attestation to continue operating at 75%:

Lee

San Saba

A letter from DSHS Sunday explained that as a result of the seven day COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area O, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, libraries are required to return to maximum 50% occupancy levels.

The updated numbers on Sunday from DSHS in Trauma Service Area O indicate that for the entire region, only 16 available intensive care unit beds remain.

KXAN will update this developing story with more details.